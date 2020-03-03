The latest illustrations from artist Simon Letch

30 Images

1/30

Annuities.

2/30

Masking agents.

3/30

Women in danger.

4/30

Coronavirus.

5/30

World Cup pressure.

6/30

Doggy bag.

7/30

Long showers.

8/30

Virus economics.

9/30

Dropping coins.

10/30

City of Sydney.

11/30

Coalition waiting game.

12/30

Cashing in.

13/30

Bringing home the bacon.

14/30

Complaints dept.

15/30

Barometer for division.

16/30

We're not spending.

17/30

Self-managed.

18/30

Secret passport business #1.

19/30

Secret passport business #2.

20/30

Secret passport business #3.

21/30

Cricket season fades.

22/30

Fear of fire.

23/30

Adviser fees.

24/30

Burgundy, a rich person's game.

25/30

The YMO yawn.

26/30

The donation system.

27/30

Masking the spin.

28/30

Credit card debt.

29/30

Blockheaded planning in Redfern.

30/30

Prawn heads are where the flavour lies.