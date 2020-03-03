Rex Patrick to meet with EnergyAustralia boss after corporate tax stoush

Senator Rex Patrick's controversial tactic of attacking individual directors over the amount of tax companies are paying will bring EnergyAustralia boss Catherine Tanna to Canberra after he called her a "swindler".

Senator Patrick used parliamentary privilege last week to directly criticise Ms Tanna, saying there was a "shameful side" to the prominent businesswoman's career and calling for her resignation from the Reserve Bank of Australia board due to the lack of tax paid by her company.

Senator Patrick used the same controversial tactic in early-February to criticise ExxonMobil chairman Richard Owens. There is no suggestion any of these companies or their directors have broken the law.

Ms Tanna wrote to Senator Patrick the day after the speech pointing out that Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan had commended the tax team at EnergyAustralia for its work.