RBA, left with one arrow in its quiver, waits on Morrison

The Reserve Bank sits like the archer with just a single arrow left in their quiver and the enemy at the gate.

A decade after taking the official cash rate to the "emergency level" of 3 per cent, it has a cash rate at just 0.5 per cent, with markets expecting it to go even lower next month.

It was only in June last year that rates were at 1.5 per cent. That was when the bank, finally fed up with an underperforming economy, decided on a fresh round of cuts.

The stated aim was to make the economy zoom along, get unemployment down below 4.5 per cent and force wages growth to at least 3 per cent.