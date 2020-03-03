Opinion
RBA, left with one arrow in its quiver, waits on Morrison
The Reserve Bank sits like the archer with just a single arrow left in their quiver and the enemy at the gate.
A decade after taking the official cash rate to the "emergency level" of 3 per cent, it has a cash rate at just 0.5 per cent, with markets expecting it to go even lower next month.
It was only in June last year that rates were at 1.5 per cent. That was when the bank, finally fed up with an underperforming economy, decided on a fresh round of cuts.
The stated aim was to make the economy zoom along, get unemployment down below 4.5 per cent and force wages growth to at least 3 per cent.
RBA governor Philip Lowe also urged governments to take advantage of low global interest rates to invest in productivity-enhancing infrastructure. The Morrison government's response was a $4 billion package largely for road and rail projects across the country.
That was all before the world learned of a new virus outbreak in China.
Move forward six weeks and the bank is just one quarter point cut away from 0.25 per cent, which the RBA has made clear is its stopping point. Beyond that, we enter the world of quantitative easing and all of its variations.
What's clear is that the onus is back on the Morrison government to do whatever it can to support the economy over the next weeks and months.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought, rightly, to differentiate the issues facing the economy from those that confronted Kevin Rudd and Wayne Swan in late 2008.
This is a health crisis with major financial ramifications. Rudd and Swan faced a crisis that saw the entire global financial system stop.
But like the global financial crisis, the fallout from the coronavirus is moving quickly.
The Prime Minister noted that at a meeting of treasurers and finance ministers in Saudi Arabia less than 10 days ago, the general opinion was the world was facing a "V-shaped" event. In other words, a short, sharp decline followed by a short, sharp improvement.
But on Tuesday, Morrison said the globe was now facing a U-shaped event. In effect, the global economy drops off a cliff, scrambles along the bottom for a while before recovering exceptionally well.
The RBA had little choice but to cut interest rates, even if the economic boost from this will be limited. And bolstering a property market that is already back near stupid levels will necessitate a close watching brief.
It's now up to the Morrison government and Treasury to come up with a suite of measures to support the economy, which was already soft before the advent of the coronavirus.
Morrison has in effect ruled out further infrastructure projects (these would take too long to get in place), emphasising the need to maintain business cash flow so they can keep on staff. That suggests everything from tax credits to direct industry support packages are on the table.
The RBA has shown there's no use dithering when it comes to economic support. It's clear it wants the Morrison government to step up to the ramparts and let fly.
Shane is a senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.