RBA cuts rates to new record low to shield economy from coronavirus fallout
The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a fresh record low of 0.5 per cent as it attempts to protect the Australian economy from the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
Westpac was the first of the major banks to react to the RBA's first reduction in the cash rate since October, announcing it would pass on the cut in full to its borrowers. Commonwealth Bank followed suit within minutes.
Following its first meeting since turmoil on global equity and bond markets wiped trillions of dollars from company values, RBA governor Philip Lowe said the coronavirus had clouded the near-term outlook for both the global and Australian economies.
"The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors," he said. "The uncertainty that it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending. As a result, GDP growth in the March quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected.
"Given the evolving situation, it is difficult to predict how large and long-lasting the effect will be."
Dr Lowe said once the virus was contained, the economy was likely to return "to an improving trend".
He noted the Morrison government had indicated it would support the economy in those areas most affected by the virus.
The bank left open the door to further rate cuts. "The board is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy," he said.
If passed on in full, the cut would deliver a person with a $300,000 mortgage a saving of $40 a month. Ahead of the decision, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the nation's banks to "do the right thing" and pass on any cut in full.
Westpac's standard variable mortgage rate will fall to 4.58 per cent while the rate on its investor interest-only mortgages will come down to 5.39 per cent. It will also reduce by 0.25 percentage points the rates on its small business cash-based loans and overdrafts. The cuts will start from March 17.
The RBA's move follows the sell-off on global equity markets in recent days and growing concern the virus outbreak will have a deep and long-term impact on the economy.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development overnight downgraded its forecasts for global and Australian growth. It believes if the virus is contained, global growth will slip by half a percentage point. Australia will be one of the worst hit economies in the world, with growth here tipped to be 0.5 percentage points lower.
Markets had been expecting the quarter of a percentage point cut. They believe the RBA will have official rates at 0.25 per cent by the middle of the year.
The bank has previously signalled that at 0.25 per cent it will start considering quantitative easing measures.
CoreLogic's head of research, Tim Lawless, said the bank's move was driven by the downside risk of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and household sentiment.
"Lower interest rates would normally be a catalyst for an acceleration in housing demand and value growth, however, there is less certainty that this will add fuel to the housing market in the current economic climate," he said.
"This is partly because the latest rate cut is unlikely to be fully passed on to mortgage rates. Furthermore, a low cash rate coupled with concerns around the global spread of coronavirus has the potential to spook consumers and drag confidence lower."
The bank's move followed the release of weaker than expected data on the export sector and government spending.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the nation's current account surplus narrowed by 85 per cent in the December quarter to $1 billion.
ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said it was the third consecutive current account surplus, but the big drop meant net exports would add only 0.1 percentage points to the December national accounts.
"Falling prices for bulk commodities and a decrease in non-monetary gold volumes drove the smaller current account surplus for this quarter," he said.
Markets had been expecting net exports to contribute at least 0.2 percentage points to the national accounts.
Government spending data, also released by the bureau, showed general government spending up by 0.7 per cent in the quarter. This is tipped to add 0.1 percentage points to growth. Many economists had been expecting a bigger contribution to growth from the government sector.
Shane is a senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.