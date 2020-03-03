PM puts pressure on banks to pass on any cut in rates

The nation's banks have been put on notice by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to "do the right thing" and pass on in full any cut in official interest rates to help protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ahead of an expected announcement by the Reserve Bank, which is tipped to take the cash rate to a fresh record low of 0.25 per cent on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said the banks should follow the lead of Qantas.

Scott Morrison has told the nation's banks to follow the lead of Qantas and do their part to help the economy deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

He praised the national carrier for the way it had helped to move people out of China because of the coronavirus outbreak. Banks, he said, should mirror their efforts.

"If the Reserve Bank moves today then I would expect they would do the right thing," he said.