PM puts pressure on banks to pass on any cut in rates
The nation's banks have been put on notice by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to "do the right thing" and pass on in full any cut in official interest rates to help protect the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.
Ahead of an expected announcement by the Reserve Bank, which is tipped to take the cash rate to a fresh record low of 0.25 per cent on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said the banks should follow the lead of Qantas.
He praised the national carrier for the way it had helped to move people out of China because of the coronavirus outbreak. Banks, he said, should mirror their efforts.
"If the Reserve Bank moves today then I would expect they would do the right thing," he said.
"The big banks would [be expected] do their bit, just like Qantas did their bit.
"There is no doubt that if the Reserve Bank were to take a decision today on cash rates that the government would absolutely expect the four big banks to come to the table and to do their bit in supporting Australians as we go through the impact of the coronavirus."
Mr Morrison also signalled the government is close to finalising a package of measures to help the economy, saying he and the RBA were "aligned".
He said the original expectation was the virus impact on the global economy would see a "V-shaped" recovery. It was now more likely to be "U-shaped".
The Prime Minister said the government's response would be focused on jobs, cash flow and investment by businesses.
"We are dealing with a very time-limited issue here, because the demand and supply disruption impact will appear for a time and when the health issue is addressed and passes, then the economy will return to what was a more structurally sound basis," he said.
"What is important to know is that there is another side to this, and on the other side, you would expect normal transmission to resume when it comes to the global economy, and what that means is we want to put our businesses in the best possible position to bounce back and bounce back strongly, when that opportunity presents itself."
Mr Morrison signalled it would be difficult to use infrastructure projects to boost the economy in response to the virus outbreak.
He said the government had already brought forward $3.8 billion worth of projects.
"But it is not a simple thing to do. You can't just turn on an infrastructure project. Not even necessarily one that is even under way in terms of ramping up its level of activity," he said.
"They will have issues about supply lines as well, and what you have to focus on is the things that can move more readily."
Shane is a senior economics correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.