The latest illustrations from artist Matt Golding

The Sydney Morning Herald

Subscribe

The Sydney Morning Herald

Advertisement

The latest illustrations from artist Matt Golding

30 Images

Gallery of illustrations by artist Matt Golding.

1/30

Shake on it.

2/30

Next to godliness.

3/30

Cough culture.

4/30

Stilted.

Advertisement

5/30

Extra baggage.

6/30

Venice goes viral.

7/30

Crooked deals at Casey Council.

8/30

Career opportunities.

9/30

False alarm.

10/30

Marketing.

11/30

Hip to the virus.

12/30

Little earner.

13/30

Healthy habits.

14/30

Mask your mask.

Advertisement

15/30

Meanwhile, in North Sydney.

16/30

Arguing like children ...

17/30

Avoiding contact.

18/30

Prevention measures.

19/30

RIP SURPLUS.

20/30

Sign of the times.

21/30

European unity.

22/30

Meat-free 'meat' pie.

23/30

Election targets.

24/30

Rubbish bins.

Advertisement

25/30

Weinstein contained.

26/30

Sitting Ducks.

27/30

The Plan.

28/30

Domestic violence.

29/30

Counting bees.

30/30

Swimming names.