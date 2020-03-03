'Ideological contempt': Keating slams government pressure to sell ABC offices

Former prime minister Paul Keating has slammed the government for encouraging the ABC to canvas a sale of its inner-city offices, saying it shows "ideological contempt" and is an attempt to "fracture" the public broadcaster.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher wrote to ABC managing director David Anderson on Monday recommending the broadcaster consider reviewing its capital city property portfolio, which includes offices in Sydney's Ultimo and Melbourne's Southbank. Mr Fletcher did not refer to specific property assets in the letter, but government sources who declined to be identified said the Ultimo office in particular was under-utilised.

Paul Keating has criticised the government for putting pressure on the ABC to sell its city real estate. Credit:Peter Braig

Mr Keating said the pressure on the ABC to explore these sales represented "nothing other than an attempt by the Liberal and National parties to fracture the ABC at its foundations, in settlement of its ideological contempt for the organisation".

"For the first time in its long history, the Ultimo, Sydney and Southbank, Melbourne premises delivered to the ABC a consolidation of workplaces which facilitated cross-platform and cross-divisional facilitation of a kind that was impossible in the old fragmented locational structure," he said in a statement.