The Perth suburb where the property downturn has hit hardest

Over the past decade thousands of young families have flocked to Byford, drawn to the suburban outpost by cheap land on big blocks in new estates slapped on old hobby farms.

But the promise of an idyllic life has turned to a financial nightmare for one in 20 homeowners as house prices continue to erode from the highs of 2014 and lock up any chance of refinancing.

WA has seven postcodes in the top 10 list for worst rates of mortgage arrears in the country. Credit:Rob Homer

For the past few quarters, Byford has consistently appeared in Australia's top 10 worst postcodes for mortgage arrears – the technical term for late mortgage payments.

In the December 2019 quarter, it topped the list.