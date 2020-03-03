Perth schoolboy pleads guilty to Stirling Train Station attack

One of the schoolboys charged with aggravated robbery and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm over an attack on a young man at Stirling Train Station has pleaded guilty in Perth Children's Court on Tuesday.

Matthew Henson was allegedly bashed and robbed by five teenagers from Churchlands Senior High School at Stirling station in February.

Police allege a group of five Churchlands Senior High School students assaulted and robbed 20-year-old Matthew Henson at the station on February 13. He sustained severe injuries and was placed in intensive care following the attack.

Mr Henson remains in a serious but stable condition in Royal Perth Hospital.

The accused boys are aged 14 to 16.