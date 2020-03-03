Overseas school trips banned by WA government to limit coronavirus exposure

West Australian school students and staff are banned from taking school-planned overseas trips, Education Minister Sue Ellery has announced.

Ms Ellery said the move was designed to reduce the potential exposure of students to the novel coronavirus and applied to all countries except the USA, New Zealand and Canada.

Overseas school trips will be banned unless to USA, Canada or New Zealand. Credit:Getty Images

The ban would apply to school camps, trips for professional development of staff and courses students might have attended overseas. Both public and private schools were subject to the ban.

"Children are great transmitters, so it's about putting in place plans to ensure we try and minimise that sort of transmission," Ms Ellery said.