Claremont killer trial LIVE: No DNA found on any clothing taken from Ciara's body

However, Mr Egan says a further sample was gleaned from the small extract, which was then tested again in 2001.

On this occasion, Mr Egan says he noted a "mixture".

Mr Egan says one major component was consistent with Ciara's reference DNA profile, but if it was removed, it appeared a minor component was also present.

"That's given the indication there's potentially more than one person present in that sample." he said.

Mr Egan says he could not come to any conclusion about whether the minor component was either "noise", or evidence of a man or a woman, but he could not exclude any option.

"We don't like to compare such small parts of DNA because it just isn't reliable information because it's so small," he said.

Justice Stephen Hall has asked Mr Egan to confirm when the container for AJM42 was opened, and he says it was only twice in total - once for when the initial samples were taken in April 1997, and ahead of its trip to New Zealand.

Ms Barbagallo is taking Mr Egan through each fingernail sample one by one, following their movements and examinations.

The other eight fingernails aside from AJM40 and AJM42 have not been used in the state's case to prove Mr Edwards' alleged connection to the three murders.