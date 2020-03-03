'Toxic Tim': Trucks block central Werribee in protest against soil-dumping plan

Forty trucks and tractors have blocked a central street in Werribee as hundreds of residents gathered to oppose a controversial plan to use a Wyndham Vale rail yard as a dumping ground for the West Gate Tunnel’s contaminated soil.

Residents, farmers and trades workers gathered at Station Place on Tuesday night, holding signs with images of their local MP and Treasurer Tim Pallas and the phrase “toxic Tim Pallas”, while chanting: "Pallas soils Wyndham" and "dump Pallas, not soil".

Trucks block central Werribee in demonstration against a plan to dump contaminated soil near homes. Credit:Joe Armao

The protest comes weeks after The Age revealed an Andrews government proposal to use a Wyndham Vale rail yard as a temporary “back-up” site for some of the project’s soil, which is laced with asbestos and potential carcinogens, PFAS. The rail yard is just 70 metres away from housing, and abuts four planned schools.

Labor MP Joanne Ryan, whose Lalor electorate takes in Wyndham Vale told the swelling crowd that Transurban was the decision maker in the proposed soil dump and the plan should not go ahead.