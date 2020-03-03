St Kevin's releases new whistleblower policy on eve of bullying case

St Kevin's College has announced a new whistleblower policy giving students, parents and teachers an avenue to take a misconduct allegation directly to an outside body for immediate investigation.
The new child safety policy has been unveiled on the eve of a court hearing involving St Kevin's deputy principal, Janet Canny, who has been accused of obstructing a school counsellor's repeated attempts last year to report a complaint of sexually inappropriate behaviour by a teacher.
Ms Canny stood aside when the allegations by counsellor Maree Keel were filed in the Federal Court last month, but remains a St Kevin's employee and has denied the claims.
The board’s new chair Paul O’Malley and acting principal John Crowley wrote to parents on Tuesday afternoon informing them of the school’s new whistleblower policy.
The policy "will provide a confidential mechanism through which conduct captured by whistleblower laws can be reported directly to an external body for immediate follow-up," the letter states.
"All investigations will be undertaken using contemporary legal frameworks as a point of reference for identifying and investigating alleged misconduct."
The school will also introduce "upgraded training" to all staff this week, "covering the boundaries that must exist between teachers and our students".
Ms Keel lodged her case against the school's governing body, Edmund Rice Education Australia, under the Fair Work Act.
Ms Keel alleges that deputy principal Ms Canny and headmaster Stephen Russell bullied her and obstructed her attempts to make a mandatory report of alleged inappropriate sexual conduct of a teacher towards a student.
It is alleged St Kevin’s College’s leadership acted in breach of the Fair Work Act by abolishing Ms Keel's role as head of counselling after she raised the issue of inappropriate sexual conduct, and trying to terminate her employment.
Ms Keel made four complaints in five days about St Kevin's mishandling of the complaint; four times to Ms Canny and once to then-headmaster Stephen Russell.
Ms Keel informed Ms Canny and Mr Russell that she felt she was obliged to report the inappropriate conduct, and that she had been advised to also report the matter to Victoria Police.
Ms Canny accused her of being unco-operative and vexatious and disloyal to St Kevin’s College, the statement of claim reads.
The day after the statement of claim was filed in the Federal Court on February 19, Ms Canny stepped down. She had been in the role for less than a day, after Mr Russell resigned as headmaster.
St Kevin’s College has shed multiple senior staff since the ABC's Four Corners program detailed its poor handling of a child grooming case in 2015.
Former volunteer coach Peter Kehoe was convicted of grooming year 9 student Paris Street in 2015. Mr Russell and the dean of sport, Luke Travers, provided him with character references in court.
New acting principal John Crowley announced last month that Mr Travers, along with Head of Studies Gary Jones and VCE maths teacher Simon Parris, had left the school.
Adam Carey is Education Editor. He joined The Age in 2007 and has previously covered state politics, transport, general news, the arts and food.