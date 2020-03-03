St Kevin's releases new whistleblower policy on eve of bullying case

St Kevin's College has announced a new whistleblower policy giving students, parents and teachers an avenue to take a misconduct allegation directly to an outside body for immediate investigation.

The new child safety policy has been unveiled on the eve of a court hearing involving St Kevin's deputy principal, Janet Canny, who has been accused of obstructing a school counsellor's repeated attempts last year to report a complaint of sexually inappropriate behaviour by a teacher.

St Kevin's has announced a new whistleblower policy providing a direct mechanism to report claims of misconduct to an external body. Credit:Pat Scala

Ms Canny stood aside when the allegations by counsellor Maree Keel were filed in the Federal Court last month, but remains a St Kevin's employee and has denied the claims.

The board’s new chair Paul O’Malley and acting principal John Crowley wrote to parents on Tuesday afternoon informing them of the school’s new whistleblower policy.