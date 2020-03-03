Sexual sadist Jaymes Todd seeks reduced jail term for killing Eurydice Dixon

Sexual sadist Jaymes Todd has launched a high-stakes bid to be released from jail before he is 54, after he brutally raped and murdered Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon in a public park in 2018.
Todd, now 21, was sentenced to life behind bars with a non-parole period of 35 years, for actions Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye described in September as "pure and unmitigated evil".
He was diagnosed with a sexual sadism disorder while in custody.
In the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Todd's legal team argued Justice Kaye's imposition of a life sentence was "manifestly excessive", and said Todd's sentence should be cut because of his young age, guilty plea, "good character", dysfunctional upbringing, remorse, and autism spectrum disorder.
It's understood Victoria Legal Aid – which represented Todd during his plea hearing and sentencing – declined to fund his appeal against his life sentence.
Barrister Daniel Gurvich, QC, is providing Todd with pro bono legal representation.
Mr Gurvich told the court Todd's crimes "did not warrant a term as long as 35 years".
Before the murder, Todd fantasised about violent rape culminating in a woman's death, and watched violent pornography depicting women being raped and killed. Todd saw Ms Dixon, 22, outside Flinders Street Station about 11pm on June 12, 2018. He stalked her for more than an hour before attacking her as she walked home through Princes Park.
After murdering Ms Dixon, he bought a pie and coffee, returned to the Carlton North crime scene and then went back to his Broadmeadows home, where he Googled rape and pornography as well as information about his victim.
Sentencing Todd, Justice Kaye described the young man's prospects of rehabilitation as being very limited, saying there was a "poor" likelihood Todd could overcome his sexual sadism disorder.
Justice David Beach echoed this sentiment during Tuesday's appeal hearing, saying Todd's disorder was a "potent" indicator of a person's likelihood of reoffending.
There is no known effective treatment for sexual sadism disorder.
But defence barrister Mr Gurvich said it would be "sheer speculation" to say Todd would reoffend in the same way in 40 or 50 years.
"Nobody should be punished for offences they might commit in the future," he said.
Mr Gurvich said a sentence of 35 years would offer little hope to Todd, and the lengthy sentence could prove counterproductive to the aim of rehabilitating the young man.
Justice Phillip Priest noted Todd had "the hope of conditional release" after 35 years in prison, and said he was concerned Todd's sexual disorder could not be overcome in the same way a substance addiction could be overcome.
"This man has a sexual sadism disorder – he can't just stop taking something and become normal," Justice Priest said.
After his daughter's killer was sentenced, Ms Dixon’s father said he was "very glad there is a killer off the streets" but also offered compassion for Todd and his family.
"What I'd wish for Jaymes Todd and what I believe Eurydice would wish is that he gets better and realises what he’s done," Jeremy Dixon said.
"I extend my sincere sympathy to those who love him, it's a terrible tragedy all round."
The Court of Appeal will reserve its judgment until March 12.
With AAP
For help, and sexual violence support: 1800 Respect national helpline 1800 737 732, Women's Crisis Line 1800 811 811, Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491, and Lifeline 131 114.
