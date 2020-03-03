Sexual sadist Jaymes Todd seeks reduced jail term for killing Eurydice Dixon

Sexual sadist Jaymes Todd has launched a high-stakes bid to be released from jail before he is 54, after he brutally raped and murdered Melbourne woman Eurydice Dixon in a public park in 2018.

Todd, now 21, was sentenced to life behind bars with a non-parole period of 35 years, for actions Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye described in September as "pure and unmitigated evil".

He was diagnosed with a sexual sadism disorder while in custody.

Jaymes Todd after his arrest. Credit:AAP

In the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, Todd's legal team argued Justice Kaye's imposition of a life sentence was "manifestly excessive", and said Todd's sentence should be cut because of his young age, guilty plea, "good character", dysfunctional upbringing, remorse, and autism spectrum disorder.