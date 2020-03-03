Search for knifeman who allegedly sexually assaulted woman in her home

A hunt is underway for a man who allegedly held a woman at knifepoint before sexually assaulting her in her own home in Melbourne's inner west.
The woman, who lives in Footscray, heard a noise in her house about 6am on Friday and went to investigate.
She was then confronted by a man who was armed with a knife.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before he ran off.
It's not known how long he was in the house before the assault.
The woman called police after the man left and was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
After an extensive investigation, detectives say they are hoping to speak to 35-year-old Takavaha Leveni and have released images of the man.
He is of Maori background, is 175 centimetres tall with a solid build and long dark hair which he often wears tied back.
He has no fixed residence but is known to frequent the western suburbs.
"Detectives have released images of Leveni in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police have undertaken a significant search for Leveni and spoken to his family and associates, however have so far been unable to locate him."
Anyone who has had contact with him since Friday or knows his current location is being urged to come forward.
Members of the public who see him have been advised not to approach him and to call triple zero.
Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Simone is a crime reporter for The Age. Most recently she covered breaking news for The Age, and before that for The Australian in Melbourne.