One in four could pay cheaper rent in City of Melbourne housing project

Melbourne city council wants to build a model housing project on its own land in the next five years where one in four residents would pay cheaper rent.

The council says Melbourne is experiencing an "affordable housing crisis" where middle-income workers, such as nurses, administration officers and hospitality staff, have been priced out of the CBD, along with low-income earners, welfare recipients and students.

The affordable housing strategy, considered by the council on Tuesday night, found a shortfall of at least 5500 affordable rental homes, which was expected to increase to about 23,200 by 2036.

Social housing project in Kyme Place, Port Melbourne. Credit:Penny Stephens

Councillor Nick Reece said while the council was yet to secure land, it hoped the model housing project would persuade developers to build similar projects.