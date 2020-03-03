One in four could pay cheaper rent in City of Melbourne housing project
Melbourne city council wants to build a model housing project on its own land in the next five years where one in four residents would pay cheaper rent.
The council says Melbourne is experiencing an "affordable housing crisis" where middle-income workers, such as nurses, administration officers and hospitality staff, have been priced out of the CBD, along with low-income earners, welfare recipients and students.
The affordable housing strategy, considered by the council on Tuesday night, found a shortfall of at least 5500 affordable rental homes, which was expected to increase to about 23,200 by 2036.
Councillor Nick Reece said while the council was yet to secure land, it hoped the model housing project would persuade developers to build similar projects.
"What we are doing is a very thorough audit of all our property holdings ... to try and identify sites or facilities, which could be turned to that purpose," he said.
The proposal is inspired by Kyme Place in Port Melbourne, where the City of Port Phillip developed affordable apartments on top of council-owned car parks.
"We estimate that the city is still falling well short of what is needed," Cr Reece said.
"And that's why, with this new policy, we're putting in place new measures, which we estimate will substantially increase the supply of affordable housing."
The council acknowledges it does not own a large amount of land.
"I should stress, even with all the things the City of Melbourne is doing, it is still not enough. We will need co-operation from the Victorian and federal governments as well," Cr Reece said.
A draft report from the council also proposes a statewide mandatory inclusionary zoning in new developments for 10 per cent affordable housing to be phased in by 2031.
If this was adopted, the report estimates another 4980 affordable homes would be built in the city by 2036.
"If you look at cities around Australia and around the world, which are like Melbourne, you will find that they have a form of inclusionary zoning in place," Cr Reece said.
A Victorian government spokesman would not be drawn on whether it would adopt the policy but said there was need for more social and affordable housing.
"We are consulting with experts on the best way to develop more social and affordable housing, and we are delivering 1000 new public housing homes over the next three years," he said.
