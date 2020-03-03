Judge urges appeal as teen with personality disorder jailed over arson

Lighting fires was the one way Daylia Brown felt she could have some control over her chaotic life.
So on the Tuesday before Christmas in 2018, she lit three in one day – in a Melbourne Target store and in supermarkets – in the hope of returning to the place she felt she belonged: juvenile detention.
The fires would continue, she told staff at a psychiatric centre days later, because she "would like to be with her friends in juvie".
On December 29, 2018, she lit a blaze at a vacant mental health facility that caused $548,000 of damage.
Brown has a severe personality disorder and has regularly self-harmed since her early teens, and her detachment from social relationships means she recently told her lawyer, Tim Marsh: "I just want to disappear and die."
The 19-year-old has spent the past 14 months in adult prison, waiting to be sentenced for lighting the fires and other offences, as authorities have tried to arrange specialist accommodation for her when she is released.
County Court Judge Mark Taft found the teenager's personality disorder was so pervasive it reduced her moral culpability for her crimes.
Mental health experts agree Brown's severe personality disorder should reduce her time behind bars.
But Judge Taft said he was unable to limit her jail time because of a 2015 Court of Appeal ruling that prevents judges using personality disorders to mitigate sentences.
The 2015 ruling relates to Michael O'Neill, who murdered his partner Stuart Rattle in 2013 and was jailed for 18 years. O'Neill had a dependent personality disorder, but according to Judge Taft's decision, the Court of Appeal ruled personality disorders do not impair mental functioning.
After handing down his sentence on Tuesday, Judge Taft invited Brown's lawyers to challenge his ruling at a higher court. He said he hoped the case "finds its way to the Court of Appeal", because he was "most sympathetic" to the appeals court looking again at its 2015 ruling.
The delicately built Brown, who on Tuesday had a bandage on her neck, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to four counts of arson, resisting and assaulting emergency workers, and trying to smuggle a razor blade into prison.
She is due to be released in late June.
Judge Taft told Brown there was a risk fire could hurt or kill people, although there was no evidence the fires she started posed a danger to anyone. He also told her there was nothing he could say that would make her feel happier and better connected to the world.
When Brown was eight, the court heard, her mother detected a personality change as the girl became shyer, struggled at school and gave one-word answers when asked questions. The mother was told of an incident in which boys at school held Brown down.
Aged 11, Brown was described by a teacher as "the guru for disaffected kids", and she became withdrawn and left school in year 8.
After lighting the 2018 fires she told a psychiatrist she had threatened to burn down the QV Building because she wanted to go to jail.
"I don't deserve to be in this world," she said. "I need to be punished.
"There is no hope for me in this world. Everyone has given up on me. I do want to change and be better, but I don't think that can happen."
There are only a handful of recent cases in Australia in which judges have moderated sentences because of an offender's personality disorder – most notably that of Codey Herrmann, who was last year jailed for 36 years for murdering Aiia Maasarwe after she got off a tram in Bundoora.
Prosecutors wanted Herrmann jailed for life, but after considering the Court of Appeal's decision in the O'Neill case, Supreme Court judge Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth ruled that was not warranted because of the killer's severe personality disorder. Prosecutors have appealed against the sentence.
