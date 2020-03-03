Judge urges appeal as teen with personality disorder jailed over arson

Lighting fires was the one way Daylia Brown felt she could have some control over her chaotic life.

So on the Tuesday before Christmas in 2018, she lit three in one day – in a Melbourne Target store and in supermarkets – in the hope of returning to the place she felt she belonged: juvenile detention.

The fires would continue, she told staff at a psychiatric centre days later, because she "would like to be with her friends in juvie".

On December 29, 2018, she lit a blaze at a vacant mental health facility that caused $548,000 of damage.

Brown has a severe personality disorder and has regularly self-harmed since her early teens, and her detachment from social relationships means she recently told her lawyer, Tim Marsh: "I just want to disappear and die."