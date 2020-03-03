Jaymes Todd's lawyer lists reasons killer should get sentence cut

Lawyers for Jaymes Todd, who raped and savagely murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon, argue the killer's young age, "good character" and autism spectrum disorder are among a range of reasons his jail sentence should be reduced.
Todd's high-stakes bid to reduce his life sentence began on Tuesday morning in the Court of Appeal, where his lawyer argued there are various mitigating factors that should have been taken into account when he was was sentenced last year, including the fact he was only 19 at the time of the killing.
The killer, who faced court via video link on Tuesday, was sentenced in September to life in prison with a 35-year non-parole period.
Todd, who was diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder while in custody, wore a plain white T-shirt and sat quietly, listening intently, during the morning's legal argument before Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and Justices Phillip Priest and David Beach.
Barrister Daniel Gurvich, QC, is providing pro bono legal representation to Todd.
Mr Gurvich told the Court of Appeal the defence team would argue Todd's life sentence was "manifestly excessive", and "the offences did not warrant a term as long as 35 years".
Before the murder, Todd fantasised about violent rape culminating in a woman's death. Todd saw Ms Dixon, 22, outside Flinders Street Station about 11pm on June 12, 2018. He stalked her for more than an hour before attacking her as she walked home through Princes Park.
After killing Ms Dixon, the then-19-year-old bought a pie and coffee, returned to the Carlton North crime scene and then went back to his Broadmeadows home, where he Googled rape and pornography as well as information about his victim.
In September, sentencing judge Justice Stephen Kaye described Todd’s prospects of rehabilitation as being very limited, and said there was a "poor" likelihood Todd could overcome his sexual sadism disorder.
Justice Kaye said Todd would pose an unacceptable risk to the community, in particular women, if released.
"The offending by you is totally and categorically evil," Justice Kaye said. "There is no evidence [the act] troubled your conscience at all."
Mr Gurvich argued on Tuesday that Justice Kaye should have taken into account a range of factors that would have reduced Todd's sentence.
They were Todd's young age, his guilty plea, the admissions he made during the police investigation, his demonstrated remorse for his actions, his "good character" – evidenced by his lack of criminal history – and the disadvantages posed by Todd's chaotic home life, self harm and suicidal behaviour. Mr Gurvich said Todd's autism spectrum disorder and the fact Todd was in protective custody should also lead to his sentence being cut.
Mr Gurvich said a sentence of 35 years would offer little hope to Todd, and the lengthy sentence could prove counterproductive to the aim of rehabilitating Todd.
Justice Priest noted Todd had the hope of conditional release after 35 years, and said he was concerned that Todd's sexual sadism disorder could not be overcome like a substance addiction.
"This man has a sexual sadism disorder – he can't just stop taking something and become normal," Justice Priest said.
It was always possible to imagine a worse crime, Justice Priest said. "But no matter how you look at it, this was a dreadful crime."
Victoria Legal Aid represented Todd during his trial and sentencing, but is no longer representing the convicted killer and rapist. A spokesman would not comment on whether Todd had approached VLA to represent him during his appeal.
After his daughter's killer was sentenced, Ms Dixon’s father said he was "very glad there is a killer off the streets" but also offered compassion for Todd and his family.
"What I'd wish for Jaymes Todd and what I believe Eurydice would wish is that he gets better and realises what he’s done," Jeremy Dixon said.
"I extend my sincere sympathy to those who love him, it's a terrible tragedy all round."
After two hours of legal argument, Justice Ferguson announced the Court of Appeal would reserve its judgment until March 12.
