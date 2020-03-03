Jaymes Todd's lawyer lists reasons killer should get sentence cut

Lawyers for Jaymes Todd, who raped and savagely murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon, argue the killer's young age, "good character" and autism spectrum disorder are among a range of reasons his jail sentence should be reduced.

Todd's high-stakes bid to reduce his life sentence began on Tuesday morning in the Court of Appeal, where his lawyer argued there are various mitigating factors that should have been taken into account when he was was sentenced last year, including the fact he was only 19 at the time of the killing.

The killer, who faced court via video link on Tuesday, was sentenced in September to life in prison with a 35-year non-parole period.

Jaymes Todd. Credit:Jason South

Todd, who was diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder while in custody, wore a plain white T-shirt and sat quietly, listening intently, during the morning's legal argument before Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and Justices Phillip Priest and David Beach.