'How could you not love this?' The tale of a cinema, told in miniature

Today it’s a graceful grande dame of Yarraville but 25 years ago the Sun Theatre would have been a perfect set for a movie about the end of the world.
In 1995, when entrepreneur Michael Smith bought the once-grand art deco cinema, it had torn-out chairs, a fallen-in roof, and graffitied walls.
Its stylish facade – the crowning glory of its opening in 1938, to which Hollywood stars Joan Crawford and Clark Gable sent good luck telegrams – was chipped and faded.
The cinema had been closed for 18 years and it was only a matter of time before the wrecking ball swung.
Encouraged by locals, Mr Smith spent $1.5 million restoring the Sun and today it’s lauded as one of Melbourne’s few remaining art deco movie houses.
But it’s the unloved, pre-renovated version of the theatre that Yarraville artist David Hourigan fell in love with and has captured in the latest in a series of miniatures he's made based on faded western suburbs buildings.
He said the deliberately dilapidated miniature – which is 43 centimetres wide and 25 centimetres high and took five weeks to build – could teach new generations not to take our heritage for granted.
‘‘I moved to the area in 2006, and all I knew was this beautiful art deco gem, and I had no idea of this history that is really sad and abandoned. I just feel so lucky that it’s still here.’’
‘‘It’s just beautiful. How could you ever not love this?
"That’s what really astounded me when I found that out.
"It was like, my God, it was unloved, it almost got torn down.’’
Studying 1995 photos, Hourigan made tiny smashed-in windows from plastic, and headlines over the front doors advertise a French movie starring 1930s heartthrob Tino Rossi. (The sign was made for a scene in the 1980s mini series about World War II spy Nancy Wake that was filmed at the Sun).
Hourigan fashioned the Sun’s famous neon sun on top of the cinema from plastic card and metal wire.
The cinema’s roof is made from aluminium barbecue trays and the parking signs are made from bits of beer can glued to plastic rods.
The Sun model features in Mr Hourigan’s first solo exhibition, Small Acts, which opens on March 13 at Long Space Gallery in Newport.
It will feature 10 miniatures, including the Olympic Doughnuts van, the Yarraville Racing Pigeon Club and a new piece — the model of an old Newport masonic hall.
All are for sale, starting at $2000 each. The Sun Theatre’s price tag is $4000.
Hourigan has offered first dibs on it to the Sun Theatre owners.
But it could go to an architect, a history or cinema buff, art deco fan or someone who grew up locally.
‘‘I don’t know,'' he says. "If someone loves it enough to buy it from me, then I just hope that they get joy from it.’’
Mr Hourigan will feature in a newsreel screening before features at the Sun Theatre from March 16, as part of a series about local artists.
Sun Theatre owner Michael Smith loved the miniature.
‘‘Who needs a DeLorean when you have David’s model?’’ he said.
‘‘I was quite emotional seeing it, being taken back to the mid-90s when I first saw the Sun and fell in love with her despite dilapidation ... he’s created something quite magical.’’
Carolyn Webb is a reporter for The Age.