Toilet paper and pasta: here's what Sydneysiders are 'panic buying'
It's the new game in the suburbs for all the family - the great toilet paper chase.
None in aisle 11 at Woolworths in Double Bay but plenty of chocolate Easter bunnies. "I think people are panic buying," shopper Megan Borraccino said. "I found some in the chemist. Someone coughed and everyone moved back."
Toilet paper is one of the most in-demand items at Woolworths stores in Sydney, alongside packaged snacks, canned goods, pasta and rice, a Herald analysis of online household and pantry stock data at nine Woolworths stores has revealed.
As coronavirus fears hit the city, a total of 84 toilet paper products were out-of-stock across the nine stores on Tuesday afternoon, as well as 104 types of packaged snacks, 63 types of canned goods, 50 pasta products and 41 types of wipes.
At Woolworths in Bondi Junction, where four different types of toilet paper were listed as out-of-stock, not a sheet was to be found.
Shopper, Jane Woodward, said it was an overreaction. "I think it is ludicrous, everyone is sold out. I never bulk buy. I did my normal shop and got 12 rolls of three-ply."
A spokesperson for Woolworths said: "We've seen a sharp increase in demand for long-life pantry items and household staples in recent days, which has led to partial stock shortages across some of our stores.
"We've been working closely with our suppliers to ramp up deliveries and production to maintain stock availability for our customers.
"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience."
Things looked dire at Neutral Bay, the worst-affected of the nine stores, with 214 separate household and pantry products listed as out-of-stock, including 24 types of toilet paper.
About 170 products were also sold out at Bondi Junction, 91 at Rouse Hill and 73 at Parramatta.
The data also revealed preferences for different non-perishable foods.
Packaged snacks were by far the most popular in Bondi Junction and Neutral Bay, with more than 30 types out-of-stock at each Woolworths store, compared to 12 at the next most-affected location, Rouse Hill.
Canned foods were also most in-demand at Neutral Bay, with 24 different products sold-out.
Most rice products were out-of-stock in Chatswood, while up to 13 types of pasta were sold out in Bondi Junction, Chatswood and Neutral Bay.
Several types of pasta sauce, flour, oats, cereal, salt, noodles and tissues were also out-of-stock.
Additionally all types of hand sanitisers appeared to be completely sold out at Woolworths stores and were listed as 'unavailable' rather than 'out-of-stock' online.
Head of the Australian Retailers Association Russell Zimmerman said there is "absolutely no need to panic or engage in ... emergency stockpiling".
“We’re comfortable there’s no risk to the availability of food or household essentials; with major retailers maintaining high inventories, if a brand you wish to purchase isn’t available today, it’ll probably be back on the shelf tomorrow,” he said.
A spokeswoman for Coles, where some shelves were also empty, said it had increased deliveries of popular products, including "long-life pantry staples and healthcare items".
"Like many retailers, we currently have a shortage of some antibacterial hand-washes and hand sanitiser products due to high customer demand," the spokeswoman said.
"We are continuing to work with our suppliers to maintain availability for customers.”
For the desperate, there was still toilet paper on the shelves at Woolworths in Alexandria on Tuesday. But that may not be the case for long.
Barny Douse, a retired senior public servant, shops there most days. "Certainly people seem to be picking up special items. Toilet rolls are flying out the door," he said.
"The lady on the checkout commented on the fact that I hadn't got any. Somebody in the chemist said they had managed to get hold of some - like it was contraband."
Figures add up out-of-stock listings at Woolworths stores in Bondi Junction, Town Hall, Parramatta, Balmain, Miranda, Chatswood, Neutral Bay, Rouse Hill and Marrickville, and include overlaps where the same product was out of stock at multiple stores.
