Opinion
Ten things to like about COVID-19
Coronavirus has succeeded where the entire MeToo movement failed. Kissing among strangers is finally socially unacceptable.
That's No. 1 of the positives to come out of the terrible health crisis if you want to see some light in the pandemic darkness. But there are a few more:
2. Hand washing is now a thing. Who would have thought your mother, doctor and all health professionals and scientists were right all along? Think how many other medical issues will be avoided by this new trend.
3. This has done more for local tourism than the whole expensive “Holiday At Home” initiative after the bushfires.
4.If you are forced to stay inside you can avoid sending Netflix shares even higher by discovering a cheaper and far better entertainment at-home alternative called Free to Air TV. And you can use online catchup services for both the ABC and SBS. Arguably, the SBS movie library has higher quality offerings than expensive cable TV. Or you could go full old school and Read A Book.
5. Adopt a dog. If you are one of the 2 million Australians who live alone and worried you might get lonely in quarantine you could save a stray. Yes the first dog has contracted the virus but it was a very weak strain. If concerned get a cat.
6. You can use your sick days without fear of employer disapproval. In fact, they will welcome it for once if you are genuinely showing signs of being unwell. Remember it is a privilege that many other countries do not enjoy thus threatening greater spread of the disease.
7. More people might get ordinary flu shots. Sure, they don’t have one for coronavirus yet but even the annual influenza strain is dangerous and too many people don’t bother with an injection that is estimated to be at least 60 per cent effective.
8. Lower emissions. You’ve seen the NASA map showing a dramatic decline in pollution across China. With Chinese factories closed and transportation cut, there has been 40 per cent decline in output, cutting CO2 emissions in half at least for the past month.
9. Which brings us to the economic upside. Despite the dire global growth forecasts and justified fears of a GFC-style slowdown, there is some hope for Australian business. For years economic and security experts have been warning we are too exposed to the one market. This over reliance on China led to calls for “decoupling” of our economy. From lazy, greedy universities that didn’t bother to diversify to companies who failed to explore alternative supply chains in other often cheaper Asian countries, this will have to be addressed. It can be a good thing.
10. I could go on but let’s leave the last word to the tweeter this morning who rejoiced in finding a seat on the normally packed public transport.