Sydney University halts spending to manage $200 million shortfall due to coronavirus
Sydney University is introducing austerity measures to manage a $200 million budget shortfall due to the coronavirus.
The university will pause capital spending, expenditure on non-essential projects, recruitment, and unnecessary international travel. It will also review all existing and new contractor and consultant roles.
Vice-chancellor Michael Spence said the temporary savings measures would be effective immediately.
"We know these measures will create some challenges, but they are aimed at ensuring we can continue to contain the financial impact of this ongoing global health crisis," he said in a statement.
The announcement by Dr Spence comes as a University of Queensland student living in Brisbane has become the seventh person to test positive for COVID-19 in that state.
The international student, a 20-year-old man from China, is in a stable condition in isolation in the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.
The capital spending limit at the University of Sydney will impact equipment and infrastructure. Large buildings already contracted and under way will continue, but those not funded by external grants or philanthropy will be paused.
Only jobs funded by external grants or at written-offer stage will proceed.
Dr Spence said the university's modelling shows the impact of coronavirus would be felt beyond the higher education sector, and will be a significant shock to the economy across the state.
Under one scenario, in which 8700 students would have to defer one semester, there would be a reduction of about $1.4 billion to the NSW Gross State Product (GSP) with about 10,700 full-time jobs affected.
Under another, in which 15,000 students deferred the whole year, there would be a reduction of $2.2 billion to the GSP, with more than 15,000 full-time jobs affected. Under both scenarios, the impacts could last until 2026.
"This modelling makes clear that the benefits international students bring when they choose to study in Sydney goes far beyond the university sector," Dr Spence said.
