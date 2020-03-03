Race to understand fire lessons as another 'significant' season looms

NSW is without a bushfire for the first time in eight months but agencies and scientists are warning the state faces another potentially "significant" fire season within half a year even as rains return.

Simon Heemstra, a fire behaviour specialist with the Rural Fire Service, said while as much as a third of forests had burned – two-thirds of woodlands remained, much of it near Sydney.

As the fire season finally ebbs, agencies and scientists are preparing to study what can be learnt from the record fires and also get ready for the next season that is only months away. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

"A lot of high-population areas fortunately didn't get burned," Dr Heemstra said, "there's still potential for a significant fire season" starting in as short as five months' time.

His comments come a day after the RFS declared NSW had no fires for the first time time in more than 240 days. Widespread rain has also been forecast for the coming days.