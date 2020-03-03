Race to understand fire lessons as another 'significant' season looms

NSW is without a bushfire for the first time in eight months but agencies and scientists are warning the state faces another potentially "significant" fire season within half a year even as rains return.
Simon Heemstra, a fire behaviour specialist with the Rural Fire Service, said while as much as a third of forests had burned – two-thirds of woodlands remained, much of it near Sydney.
"A lot of high-population areas fortunately didn't get burned," Dr Heemstra said, "there's still potential for a significant fire season" starting in as short as five months' time.
His comments come a day after the RFS declared NSW had no fires for the first time time in more than 240 days. Widespread rain has also been forecast for the coming days.
The bushfires blackened about 5.5 million hectares and also generated "an enormous amount of data" for researchers, Dr Heemstra said.
On CSIRO analysis of past fires, this season's incineration of about 2500 houses would have indicated the loss of as many as 150 lives. While "it's completely tragic" that 25 people died in the recent fires, "we could have had a worse fire loss", he said.
Researchers will be keen to understand the role of warning maps, text alerts and phone apps in reducing the toll, and how they can improve.
Some of that effort is under way with multiple agencies working to update the Australian Fire Danger Ratings system - developed in the 1960s - within a couple of years.
The updated system will increase the range of vegetation types from two to eight, and improve the prediction of a fire's spread and intensity, and its likely impacts.
"That will help us in the future to better warn and prepare communities and better position [fire-fighting] assets," Dr Heemstra said, adding the new programs may be able to update fire warnings hourly.
Researchers will also investigate the reliability of fire modelling, and why some blaze behaviour varied so much.
Ross Bradstock, director of the University of Wollongong's Centre for Environmental Risk Management of Bushfires, said other priorities included creating fire models for rainforests given the extent of unprecedented fires in those ecosystems.
Prescribed or hazard-reduction burning would also be a big focus, somewhat ironically because the science of understanding fuel loads is relatively well known, Professor Bradstock said.
By contrast, scientists have "just about no research on the effectiveness" of the suppression of active fires despite such efforts drawing much of the resources in terms of water-bombing aircraft and other costly equipment, he said.
"There's also no research on the environmental effects of fire retardants in Australia," Professor Bradstock said.
As researchers hone their targets, many are also preparing submissions for the various inquiries. These include the Morrison government's royal commission, which is scheduled to produce findings by the end of August.
Richard Thornton, head of the Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC, said his centre's priorities include studying how much the community was willing to share the risks and responsibilities of living in bushfire zones.
"We want to understand what has worked, and what can be improved," Dr Thornton said, adding that Indigenous burning practices could feature more.
Researchers will also examine whether planning authorities should tighten building codes and also limit where new homes can be built in bushfire-prone areas, he said.
Peter Hannam writes on environment issues for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.