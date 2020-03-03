University student tests positive for coronavirus in Brisbane

Queensland Health was not yet able to say whether the man contracted the virus in Brisbane or Dubai. A UQ spokesperson said the student was understood to have not attended any university classes after arriving in Australia. His Toowong flatmate, also a student, is being tested for COVID-19, with his results expected back on Tuesday night. Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the infected man had spent two weeks quarantined in Dubai before flying to Brisbane on February 23. He became unwell on February 25 and presented to hospital on Sunday.

"It is very unlikely that he got the virus in China, based on the advice that he provided so far," Mr Miles said. "He became ill on the 25th, that would preclude the possibility that he contracted it in China, it also means that he is unlikely to have been contagious on his flight from Dubai to Australia. A seventh person has tested positive for coronavirus in Queensland. Credit:Bloomberg "The contract tracing now will focus on those who he may have come in contact with in the period he is thought to have likely been contagious." Mr Miles said the man was thought to be contagious between February 23 and 25.

“Anyone who has travelled overseas - anywhere - and becomes ill within 14 days of returning should seek health advice," he said. Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said authorities were looking into where the man might have contracted the disease. “The male has recently returned to Brisbane and we are working closely with relevant authorities to undertake contact tracing,” Dr Young said. "Our contact tracing methods are tried and trusted and we will take every opportunity to raise awareness of this case in the community if there has been any community exposure." In a statement, a UQ spokesperson said the university understood the student had complied with federal government travel requirements.

"At this time, authorities do not believe that the student had visited any UQ campuses after arriving in Australia," they said. "A flatmate and fellow student is understood to be feeling well, and has been tested for the virus as a precaution, and is awaiting results." "The university is in contact with Queensland Health and is working swiftly to assist with any measures necessary." Staff and students had been been asked to adhere to government advice about hygiene and stay home if unwell, they said. "The university is prepared to respond and has a number of safeguards in place."

"The university is prepared to respond and has a number of safeguards in place." There have now been 10 people in Queensland with COVID-19, including the three people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were diagnosed offshore. The most recent case, a 63-year-old woman, remains in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital. The other eight patients have been clinically cleared by their treating team and discharged from hospital.

The confirmation came hours after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced public emergency departments were bracing to treat three times the usual amount of patients and $25 million worth of protective gear would be stockpiled for medical staff. Dr Young said the spread of coronavirus in Queensland was not a matter of if but when. “It is highly likely that we will see an outbreak in Queensland, that is why all of this work is happening at the moment,” Dr Young said. “We know that we’ll probably need that [extra] capacity for around a 10-week period, that’s what the modelling shows.” A Perth man on Sunday became the first Australian to die of coronavirus as health authorities reconsider advice for travel to Italy. A travel ban is now in place for people returning from Iran, in addition to restrictions around mainland China.