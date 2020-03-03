- Breaking
Skeletal remains found in search for Queensland toddler
Police have found skeletal remains in their search for a Queensland toddler missing since 2016.
On Monday, 28-year-old Sinitta Dawita and her 40-year-old fiance Tane Desatge faced Dalby Magistrates Court accused of murdering Ms Dawita's daughter Kaydence Dawita Mills.
Detectives found the remains on Tuesday at the Chinchilla Weir, about 160 kilometres north-west of Toowoomba, and declared the area a crime scene.
Police said in a statement that officers were forensically testing the remains.
Ms Dawita and Mr Desatge were charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and torture.
They did not apply for bail because in Queensland, prisoners accused of murder must apply to a higher court for bail.
They were remanded in custody for a committal mention on June 30.
Kaydence was born in September 2014 but was last seen in 2016.
Police launched an investigation into her disappearance late last year.
They dug up a backyard at a Chinchilla home in December with the aim of finding the little girl.
- with AAP
Toby Crockford is a breaking news reporter at the Brisbane Times