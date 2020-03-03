Mine operator charged by regulator over Queensland miner's death
The operator of a central Queensland mine has been charged with breaches of the mining health and safety act after a worker was killed last year.
Bradley Hardwick, 47, died on February 20 when a personnel carrier and the grader he was operating crashed into each other about 4.15pm.
Anglo American, which operates Moranbah North mine, about 150 kilometres south-west of Mackay, allegedly breached its obligations under the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999.
A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said the charges were filed in the Clermont Industrial Magistrates Court by the Queensland Resources Safety and Health Regulator.
Mr Hardwick was well-known in town and had worked for Anglo American for the past 17 years.
Ten employees in the personnel carrier were also injured, including two that were airlifted to Mackay and two others to Rockhampton. They were released the following day.
In the immediate aftermath, an Anglo American spokeswoman said Mr Hardwick had worked at the Moranbah North mine for the past 10 years.
"Bradley was a valued and respected member of the Moranbah North team and he will be sadly missed," she said last year.
"Bradley’s colleagues knew him as a devoted family man and someone who was always willing to help others."
