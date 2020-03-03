Man trapped in wreck in critical condition after two-vehicle smash

A young man who was entrapped in a mangled car wreck on the central Queensland coast on Tuesday is fighting for life in hospital.

The severely injured man, believed to be 24 years old, was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter in a critical condition with head, chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

The scene near Yeppoon on Tuesday. The road was closed for about six hours and reopened close to midday. Credit:RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Brad Miers said paramedics were called to Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, about 10 kilometres south of Yeppoon, just before 6am.

"We found two male patients from either vehicle and those patients had severe injuries," he said.

"We believe a roughly 24-year-old male patient was unconscious and heavily entrapped in the vehicle. That second patient was able to self-extricate from that vehicle."

The second patient was taken by ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with abdominal and lower limb injuries.

The police forensic crash unit is investigating.