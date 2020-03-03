Man airlifted from Queensland floodwaters as ex-tropical cyclone looms
A man has been airlifted to safety after spending more than a day trapped in his car in western Queensland floodwaters, as remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Esther threaten to bring further heavy rain and storms to already drenched parts of the state's interior.
The Roma-based rescue helicopter flew to the Castlereagh Highway near St George on Tuesday morning, about 500 kilometres west of Brisbane, to help the man aged in his 70s.
A dry section of the highway was found about 500 metres around a bend from the man's car for the pilot to land.
"The aeromedical team walked to the water's edge and signalled a safe pathway to the man," LifeFlight said in a statement.
"He was then able to make his way to dry land, before being flown to St George Hospital for further medical assessment."
The rescue comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of Channel Country and the state's north-west.
A flood watch has also been issued for western and southern inland catchments as a result of the system, with renewed river level rises and further major flooding possible.
Forecaster Rosa Hoff said six-hourly rain totals of between 50 and 100 millimetres were possible in the region, with isolated falls of up to 150 millimetres and "damaging" wind gusts of 90km/h due to embedded thunderstorms.
"Renewed river level rises and floods are expected in western catchments that already have warnings issued," she said.
"As a surface trough pulls remnants of the system further towards the east, we will see a slight increase in shower and storm activity towards the end of the week."
"The majority of the rainfall will be falling in the inland parts of Queensland, and then as this ex-cyclone system moves into New South Wales the focus of the activity will go with it."
The Brisbane area could see some shower and storm activity, though not "anything outside" what would be expected in March.
Up to 15 millimetres is forecast to fall on the city on Saturday and Sunday, with lighter falls Friday and Monday. Similar totals are predicted west into the Lockyer Valley and along the Gold and Sunshine coasts.
Western catchments likely to be impacted include the Paroo, Bulloo, Barcoo, Thompson, Georgina and Diamantina rivers, along with Cooper and Eyre creeks.
Many are already under flood warnings.
Heavy rainfall in the Warrego is expected to stay downstream of Charleville - which experienced major flooding late last month.
The system is also not expected to impact St George, hit by a major Balonne River flood peak last week.
Matt Dennien is a reporter for the Brisbane Times.