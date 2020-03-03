CCC reviews its own decision on LNP councillor complaint
Queensland’s crime watchdog is reviewing its own assessment of a complaint against LNP Brisbane councillor James Mackay after Labor raised concerns the original decision missed the point of the referral.
In July last year Cr Mackay self-referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission on the same day Labor councillors made a formal complaint against him, alleging he had potentially benefited from contracts between Brisbane City Council and his private company.
The LNP had enlisted Cr Mackay as Walter Taylor Ward councillor two months earlier, following the departure of now federal MP Julian Simmonds.
The allegations stemmed from two companies Cr Mackay directed, Findah and We Promote, both of which were declared on his register of interests.
We Promote, a subsidiary of Findah, had contracts with Brisbane City Council early last year totalling more than $70,000, to promote the council's budget initiatives.
“I can categorically state that I have received no financial benefit from Brisbane City Council contracts since I’ve been a councillor," Cr Mackay said at the time.
"To avoid any doubt I will refer the matter to the CCC for their consideration.”
The CCC confirmed in December that its assessment had concluded and it was not taking any action.
But Labor requested a review of that decision, detailing concerns the watchdog had missed the point of the referral.
Labor's letter noted the CCC's original decision was that there was "insufficient connection" between the matters Cr Mackay voted on and any potential benefit for a "former business partner" of Cr Mackay.
But the allegation had been that Cr Mackay potentially gained a benefit, not that a former business partner had, Labor leader Jared Cassidy wrote.
Cr Mackay was contacted for comment.
A CCC spokesman confirmed a complainant had "subsequently asked the CCC to review its assessment decision".
"In line with the CCC’s Charter of Service, this review has commenced and remains ongoing. On that basis, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further," the spokesman said.
"It is important to note a review of the assessment decision does not mean this matter is being investigated.
"All allegations should be treated as unsubstantiated until a final outcome is reached."
A spokeswoman from the lord mayor's office said Labor's decision to request a review was using the crime watchdog "to score political points during an election campaign".
