CCC reviews its own decision on LNP councillor complaint

Queensland’s crime watchdog is reviewing its own assessment of a complaint against LNP Brisbane councillor James Mackay after Labor raised concerns the original decision missed the point of the referral.

In July last year Cr Mackay self-referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission on the same day Labor councillors made a formal complaint against him, alleging he had potentially benefited from contracts between Brisbane City Council and his private company.

LNP councillor James Mackay had referred himself to the CCC. Credit:Tammy Law

The LNP had enlisted Cr Mackay as Walter Taylor Ward councillor two months earlier, following the departure of now federal MP Julian Simmonds.

The allegations stemmed from two companies Cr Mackay directed, Findah and We Promote, both of which were declared on his register of interests.