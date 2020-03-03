Car fire blocks lanes on Inner City Bypass in Bowen Hills

All lanes of the Inner City Bypass in Brisbane have reopened after a car burst into flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the inbound lanes about 2.50pm as the vehicle burned on the side of the road just after the RNA Tunnel at Bowen Hills.

Australian Traffic Network's Adam Smith said most of the delays had cleared up ahead of the evening commute.

"It is busy but not diabolical, delays are back to about Abbotsford Road at Bowen Hills," he said.

Police said the ICB was initially blocked in both directions, but was reopened by 4pm after fire crews extinguished the flames.