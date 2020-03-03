Brisbane lord mayor 'not afraid' to keep shaking hands as virus hits city
Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner has called for calm after Brisbane's first case of coronavirus was reported on Tuesday morning, saying he would still shake hands when he greeted people.
A 20-year-old man from China, a student at the University of Queensland, was diagnosed and remains in a stable condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after flying in from Dubai in late February.
"I'm definitely concerned about the economic impact on our universities, on our tourism industry, on small business," Cr Schrinner said.
"But having said that, I think it is important not to overstate the risk here, for people to remain calm.
"There is nothing to be gained by panicking here."
Queensland Health is undergoing contact traces to establish where the student contracted the virus and his Toowong housemate was being tested.
A UQ spokesperson said the student was understood to have not attended any university classes after arriving in Australia.
Anecdotal reports of Brisbane residents stocking up on goods such as toilet paper and rice have been shared over social media in the past days.
Chemists have also warned residents that items such as hand sanitiser are low in stock, with some items listed as temporarily unavailable.
Cr Schrinner said a single case in the greater Brisbane population of more than 2 million people needed to be "put into perspective".
"Last night I was at a citizenship ceremony welcoming our newest citizens into the Brisbane community, and I shook plenty of hands there," he said.
"Three hundred people at least, and I'm not afraid. I encourage the people of Brisbane not to be afraid as well."
The lord mayor said in the wake of advice recommending people pat each other on the back or greet each other without touching, he would not stop shaking hands.
"It's part of the job. I want to show people respect when I meet them," he said.
"It's just about making sure we all practise appropriate hygiene."
