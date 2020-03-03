Authorities await test results for Brisbane coronavirus student's roommate
Health authorities are sweating on the test results for the roommate of the Brisbane student who contracted the novel coronavirus, with the outcome expected to be known on Wednesday morning.
The infected University of Queensland student, a 20-year-old man from China, had spent two weeks in isolation in Dubai before flying to Brisbane and becoming Queensland's seventh coronavirus case.
He remained stable and in isolation at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on Tuesday night.
A UQ spokesperson said the student was understood to have not attended any university classes after arriving in Australia.
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the infected man had spent two weeks quarantined in Dubai before flying to Brisbane on February 23.
He became unwell on February 25 and presented to hospital on Sunday.
"It is very unlikely that he got the virus in China, based on the advice that he provided so far," Mr Miles said.
"He became ill on the 25th, that would preclude the possibility that he contracted it in China, it also means that he is unlikely to have been contagious on his flight from Dubai to Australia.
"The contract tracing now will focus on those who he may have come in contact with in the period he is thought to have likely been contagious."
Mr Miles said the man was thought to be contagious between February 23 and 25.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said authorities were working to determine whether the man contracted the virus in Brisbane or Dubai.
"The male has recently returned to Brisbane and we are working closely with relevant authorities to undertake contact tracing," Dr Young said.
"Our contact tracing methods are tried and trusted and we will take every opportunity to raise awareness of this case in the community if there has been any community exposure."
In a statement, a UQ spokesperson said the university understood the student had complied with federal government travel requirements.
Lord mayor Adrian Schrinner called for calm on Tuesday after the UQ student became Brisbane's first case of coronavirus, saying he would still shake hands when he greeted people.
"I'm definitely concerned about the economic impact on our universities, on our tourism industry, on small business," Cr Schrinner said.
"But having said that, I think it is important not to overstate the risk here, for people to remain calm. There is nothing to be gained by panicking here."
There are more than 30 cases of COVID-19 across the country, with more than 90,000 people infected globally and more than 3000 dead.
Biosecurity expert Professor Raina MacIntyre, who is the head of the Biosecurity Program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, said a vaccine could take 12-18 months.
Toby Crockford is a breaking news reporter at the Brisbane Times
Lydia Lynch is a reporter for the Brisbane Times
Matt Dennien is a reporter for the Brisbane Times.