Probe to look at role of ex-Swisse boss in Calombaris empire collapse

The administrators of George Calombaris' collapsed food empire will investigate the role of former Swisse vitamins boss Radek Sali as a shareholder and lender to the business.

The question of whether the celebrity chef's Made Establishment traded while insolvent, and the possibility Mr Sali could be personally liable for some part of the debts, is also set to be probed.

Radek Sali and George Calombaris at Jimmy Grants in Fitzroy in 2016. Credit:Paul Jeffers

Mr Sali was the majority shareholder and sole director of Made when it fell into administration last month, forcing the closure of a dozen restaurants and leaving nearly 350 people without a job.

Minutes from the first creditors' meeting on February 20 show KordaMentha's Craig Shepard was asked about Mr Sali's involvement as a shareholder and lender to the business, which he said would be investigated.