What's on in Sydney: March 1 to 7

SUNDAY, MARCH 1
COMMUNITY Clean Up Australia Day celebrates its 30th anniversary of protecting the environment with hundreds of sites around Sydney today asking anyone available to come along and lend a hand removing rubbish. Various times, various locations, free, cleanup.org.au
FAMILY Eel Festival celebrates Parramatta’s namesake animal and its importance to the local Darug people known as the Burramattagal. Visitors can try weaving and boomerang painting, sample traditionally smoked eel or hear music from Aboriginal songman Gumaroy Newman. 10am-3pm, Elizabeth Farm, 70 Alice Street, Rosehill, free, sydneylivingmuseums.com.au
ART Bill Leak: Life Drawing (until March 29) focuses on another side of the late cartoonist, showing sketches from his 40-year artistic career that have never been seen in public. 10am-5pm, Manly Art Gallery and Museum, West Esplanade Reserve, Manly, free, northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au
STAGE Our Blood Runs in the Street (until March 21) draws on interviews about LGBTQI hate crimes with the words of survivors, victims’ family members, witnesses and police officers inspiring this unflinching examination of how prejudice festers into violence. 5pm, Old Fitz Theatre, 129 Dowling Street, Woolloomooloo, $45, redlineproductions.com.au
MUSIC English psychedelic rock outfit Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats bring out their heavy riffs as musical mastermind Kevin Starrs leads the band in tracks from their latest album, the dystopian concept album Wasteland, which Kerrang! dubbed “another masterful, kaleidoscopic trip from your favourite freaked-out uncle”. 8pm, Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville, $59.90, factorytheatre.com.au
MONDAY, MARCH 2
BOOKS Bart van Es won the 2018 Costa Book of the Year Award with The Cut Out Girl, a moving biography of a young Jewish girl hidden in Holland during World War II with the grandparents of the author being one of the households that took her in. Hear the writer speak with Sarah Kanowski of ABC Radio’s Conversations about the title. 6pm, City Recital Hall, 2 Angel Place, city, $30, swf.org.au
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
BOOKS For the program of International Women’s Day events happening in the inner west, author Bri Lee, who wrote Beauty and Eggshell Skull, discusses the patriarchy, body image and resilience. 6.30pm, Marrickville Library and Pavilion, 313 Marrickville Road, Marrickville, free (bookings essential), innerwest.nsw.gov.au
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
TALK Outspoken funny man Russell Brand is on his Recovery Live tour in which he looks into his own experiences of addiction and self-destruction for a show inviting audience members on a night of personal development. 7pm, State Theatre, 49 Market Street, city, $89.90-$109.90, ticketmaster.com.au
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
COMEDY Truth, Justice and the Redfern Way is a laugh-a-minute fundraiser for Redfern Legal Centre and its work providing urgent assistance. The stellar line-up of stand-ups includes Matt Okine, Michael Hing and Nikki Britton. 7.30pm, Giant Dwarf, 199 Cleveland Street, Redfern, $40, giantdwarf.com.au
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
ART Art Month Sydney (until March 29) kicks off with Art at Night Paddington and Woollahra taking art lovers on a tour of local galleries, followed by the festival’s opening party complete with DJs, projections and food trucks at UNSW Galleries from 8pm. 6-10pm, various locations, Paddington and Woollahra, free, artmonthsydney.com.au
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
STAGE Bell Shakespeare practised gender-blind casting for Hamlet (until April 4) with Harriet Gordon-Anderson in the lead as the young prince battling his grief and seeking revenge. 2pm and 7.30pm, Sydney Opera House, $57.50-$97.50, bellshakespeare.com.au