What's on in Sydney: March 1 to 7

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

COMMUNITY Clean Up Australia Day celebrates its 30th anniversary of protecting the environment with hundreds of sites around Sydney today asking anyone available to come along and lend a hand removing rubbish. Various times, various locations, free, cleanup.org.au

FAMILY Eel Festival celebrates Parramatta’s namesake animal and its importance to the local Darug people known as the Burramattagal. Visitors can try weaving and boomerang painting, sample traditionally smoked eel or hear music from Aboriginal songman Gumaroy Newman. 10am-3pm, Elizabeth Farm, 70 Alice Street, Rosehill, free, sydneylivingmuseums.com.au

ART Bill Leak: Life Drawing (until March 29) focuses on another side of the late cartoonist, showing sketches from his 40-year artistic career that have never been seen in public. 10am-5pm, Manly Art Gallery and Museum, West Esplanade Reserve, Manly, free, northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au