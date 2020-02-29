'We're so deeply grateful': Mogo's grit lauded as zoo reopens after fires

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has hailed a "story of absolute resilience, survival and hope" as the Mogo Wildlife Park reopened its doors after this summer's unprecedented bushfire season.

A community event was on Saturday held at the zoo, which closed as the aggressive Currowan bushfire bore down on the property on New Year's Eve. The zoo will reopen to the public from Sunday.

After two months’ closure, Mogo Zoo is due to be re-opened by staff this Sunday following the devastating bushfires. Credit:James Brickwood

Dozens of zookeepers and volunteers worked through danger to protect the zoo animals, including holding some in their homes.

Larger animals such as lions and tigers were ushered into their "night dens" for protection and reassurance amid the blaze.