The rock promoter, the lawyer, the gambler and the bag of cash

Well-known Australian rock promoter Andrew McManus was so desperate for "coin" to fund a Lenny Kravitz tour he agreed to lie to police about a bag of cash containing $702,000 in return for receiving some of the proceeds.

Kings Cross solicitor Michael Croke has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice by assisting a criminal group concoct a pack of lies as they attempted to convince police the money was from a legitimate source.

Sydney criminal lawyer Michael Croke is standing trial for perverting the course of justice. Credit:Peter Rae

Crown prosecutor Chris Taylor said on August 11, 2011 police received an anonymous call that the occupant of room 3026 at the Hilton Hotel had a gun.

There was no gun but "lo and behold" Sean Carolan, a personal trainer from Sydney’s western suburbs, had a bag containing $702,000 in cash which the police seized, Mr Taylor told a District Court jury.