Sydney student newspaper defends itself over accusations of anti-Semitism

Organisations representing the Jewish community have accused the University of Sydney's student-run newspaper of "textbook anti-Semitism" over a satirical photograph in its weekly publication.

An image published in a satire section of Honi Soit last week shows a blackboard with the words: "Should we get the Jews back for what they did to our absolute boy [Jesus]? Yes or No?". Pictured next to the blackboard are containers where students can vote for an answer with paddle-pop sticks.

The Australian Union of Jewish Students political affairs director Gabi Stricker-Phelps, daughter of former Wentworth MP Kerryn Phelps, said the image was "an instance of a student newspaper openly laughing about taking retribution against Jews", while her colleague Daniel Elberg labelled it "textbook anti-Semitism".

"As a student at the University of Sydney I hope that there will be serious consequences for such irresponsible and reckless writing," Ms Stricker-Phelps said.

But the student editors of Honi Soit, which is published independently by the university's student council, defended their publication against allegations of anti-Semitism.