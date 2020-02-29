Sydney hotspots where families are choosing private school early

Parents on the north shore and in the eastern suburbs and inner west are most likely to send their children to private school in year 5.
The NSW Education Department has confirmed the growing trend for parents to send their children to private school in year 5. The Sun-Herald reported last week that independent schools had noted year 5 enrolments were outstripping the growth in private schools more generally.
There were 67,203 year 5 students in NSW public schools in 2019, compared with 68,121 the year before, a fall of 1.3 per cent across the state.
But in the Sydney – Inner region, an area that includes the eastern suburbs, city, inner south and inner west, year 5 enrolments in public schools fell 7.8 per cent in 2019, compared with the year 4 of 2018.
In Sydney's North region, 5.2 per cent of the year 4 cohort in 2018 did not go on to do year 5 at a public school in 2019.
But in the West and South areas, the falls were less than 2 per cent. Meanwhile in South West and North West, there were slightly more students enrolled in public schools for the year 5 of 2019 than the year 4 of 2018.
Across Sydney, the dip in enrolment from year 4 to year 5 was 2.1 per cent.
The enrolment data includes the 1740 students placed in a year 5 opportunity class (OC) – a selective stream for years 5 and 6 – in 2019. There are 75 OC classes at public primary schools and children often move from one public school to another to attend.
That suggests that schools without OC classes would experience a drop in enrolment higher than the average for their region, but the department did not provide these figures.
The department said the average class size remained 26.1 for students in the year 4 of 2019 and the year 5 of 2018. Sometimes schools will drop a class or use composite classes to manage falling enrolments.
Professor Adrian Piccoli, director of UNSW's Gonski Institute for Education and a former NSW education minister, said losing enrolments was detrimental to a school.
"School funding is dependent on the number of students in the school so as you lose students, you lose funding," Professor Piccoli said.
"I don't think the students would notice anything particularly different but the problem when schools get small is that you lose other allied services, you might lose part of the school counsellor. As you lose numbers, it doesn't really have an impact on class size but you start to lose the ability to do other things in the school."
Professor Piccoli said draining the best students from a local school to send them to OC class could damage the original school's reputation because parents made judgments using the MySchool rankings, partly based on the year 5 NAPLAN results.
A department spokesman said: "The NSW Department of Education has not commissioned and is unaware of research into the effect of private school enrolments and opportunity class placements on primary school student (Year 5 and Year 6) outcomes."
