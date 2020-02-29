Staunton opens up about mental struggles after traumatic leg break

Loading

Snagging her first goal during last week's win against the West Coast Eagles, Staunton is now proving to be one of the league's best this season. But the road to recovery was not all smooth sailing, with Staunton opening up about the mental toll the injury took on her wellbeing.

"At the start, it was quite a rough couple of months," Staunton said. "I had to get back walking first properly and then to try and get back running ... I'd classify myself as a mentally strong person...but, I struggled. There was plenty of days I struggled, plenty of weeks I struggled."

Initially, Staunton did not realise just how bad her injury was despite hearing the cracking sound of her leg, and had hoped she would still be able to play for the 2019 season.

"When I hurt it, even in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, I'm asking the paramedics, how long will I be out for do they know?" Staunton said. "That was the first question I asked the surgeon when I saw them.