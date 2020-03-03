Providing a measured response to the black hole debate

Apparently, John Ward (C8) has the wrong body of water. Multiple Milky Way-sized craters would be better measured in Sydney Harbours or "Harbs" as Rob Michie of Kentlyn and Bev Bayer of Kingston (ACT) term it. Despite this, we are lucky that Neale Ferguson of Birtinya (Qld) is able to totally simplify things for us: "Swimming pool – 50 x 25 x 2 = 2500 cubic metres. Galaxy – roughly a disk: 1000 light years thick, 50,000 light years radius. 1 light year = 9.5E+15 (9 times 10 to the power of 15) gives 6.8E+60 (pi * r**2 * depth). Black Hole's Hole – 15x gives us 1.02E+62. Number of pools: 1.02E+62 / 2500 = 4.08E+58." Thought as much.

"Clearly having too much time on my hands and watching Ken Burns' iconic Baseball documentary series, I was intrigued by a line in the narration that said baseball is 'the only game in which the defence has the ball.' Really, C8 sportsphiles? I would suggest that cricket also fits that particular scenario?" considers George Zivkovic of Northmead. The phrase "inward-looking" comes to mind.

"Granny, how could you? Where was the spoiler alert for War and Peace? (C8) I now have to decide whether or not I'm going to finish the last 800 pages!" says Judy McVittie of Leeton.

"Providing goodies for you own wake? (C8) Thank you for such an excellent idea, John Swanton," says George Manojlovic of Mangerton. "I will ensure that when my time comes, I will prepare a biscuit mix and organise to have it taken to my cremation. That way mourners can have them freshly baked." Still, that makes for a pretty crummy funeral.

And, a "cordial warning" comes from Jenny Stephenson of Wollongong: "Don't eat the baked goods if you had any kind of falling out with Dead Aunty. Namely unpaid debts."