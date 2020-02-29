Principals 'shocked and distressed' by education minister's bid for centralised control

Principals have hit back at Education Minister Sarah Mitchell's plan to curb school autonomy, describing her comments as "unfair" given the high levels of accountability already imposed on schools.
On Saturday The Sydney Morning Herald revealed Ms Mitchell was "unhappy" with the way Local Schools, Local Decisions - a reform introduced in 2012 - was working. She said the government would take back control of schools and reduce the power of principals.
NSW Primary Principals Association president Phil Seymour told The Sun-Herald he was "disappointed" the minister chose to play out commentary on LSLD in the media, given that professional organisations like his own were happy to discuss improvements to the system.
Mr Seymour said principals "did not need any more accountability", since directors ratify principals' school plans, principals report annually to parents and the system, and the school's performance is assessed against an excellence framework each year.
"To create LSLD, the department gutted teaching and learning support for schools and gave us dud systems that stymied most decisions and expected us to produce miracles," Mr Seymour said.
"Funding has varied greatly for schools with many not getting enough funding to do anything significant. The full SRS [schools resourcing standard] is needed so all schools can deliver."
Christine Cawsey, the principal at Rooty Hill High School near Mount Druitt, said on Twitter she was "shocked and distressed by these very unfair comments".
Ms Cawsey, who was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2012 for her service to education, said NSW principals must follow strict, centralised rules on finance, staffing and assets and the curriculum is also tightly mandated.
"The complexity and diversity of schools means that different schools have students with different needs and that school and class-based decisions are at the heart of professional decision making every day," she said.
"In my 23 years as a principal many of the worst decisions have been mandated centrally."
Lithgow High School principal Ann Caro tweeted that she was "unhappy" and "insulted".
Craig Petersen, acting president of the NSW Secondary Principals' Council, said he looked forward to working with the government to make sure the advice of the teaching profession was considered before existing policy was altered.
"Any change to Local Schools, Local Decisions must be carefully considered and based on expert advice and evidence, rather than popular perception or political expediency," he said.
However, David Roy, a lecturer in education at the University of Newcastle, said LSLD had not worked but returning to centralised control was not desirable either. Dr Roy sat on the inquiry into measurement and outcome-based funding chaired by One Nation MP Mark Latham.
"In theory LSLD is a good idea but those in minority groups, like Indigenous students or those with disabilities, have not had a positive experience and that is largely due to principals not being accountable for how funding is given, how it is divided, how it is spent," Dr Roy said.
"There should be greater decentralisation from Parramatta to the regions but not to individual schools. Schools are not fiefdoms in themselves."
Linda Graham, a specialist in education at Queensland University of Technology, said the move away from LSLD was "about time".
"I don't think that schools are actually using their funding well," Professor Graham said. "There's an over-reliance on using funding for teacher's aides first of all - that's almost a default."
Professor Graham said schools also "wasted an awful lot of money" on programs with a poor evidence base, such as Reading Eggs, Words Their Way and Levelled Literacy Instruction, and also materials with "zero evidence base" such as wobble chairs, fidget toys and other "snake oil" for children with disabilities and learning difficulties.
She also said principals used too much diagnostic assessment that they then invalidated by having children take the tests too often.
Caitlin Fitzsimmons is a senior writer for The Sun-Herald, focusing on social affairs.
Jordan Baker is Education Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald