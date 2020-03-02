NSW under fire for 'ad hoc', non-transparent water management

"In December last year I promised to complete the consultation and not be rushed by deadlines that did not recognise the pressures put on our rural communities by what remains a significant drought in the NSW Murray-Darling Basin," Ms Pavey said. "I've made it clear that these plans won't be submitted until the community have had their say."

The Commonwealth government is withholding millions of dollars in funding for regional water projects until NSW submits its plans, which are now more than six months overdue. NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has said that the plans would not be submitted until the drought is over.

But in a pointed communique that was circulated to non-government agencies and the media on Monday, Mr Glyde said some rivers were now flowing at flood level, it was the first break in the drought in the northern basin since the Basin Plan was signed into law in 2012, and the time was right for NSW to submit its plans.

"It is testament to the Basin Plan that irrigators in Queensland knew the rules, and therefore knew when they could start taking water in line with the state government's water resource plans," Mr Glyde said.

"Water resource plans are a fundamental part of the Basin Plan. They set clear, transparent rules on how much water can be taken from every catchment in the system and are published for all to see."