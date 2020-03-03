Minister promises she won't punish schools in pursuit of 'balance' in the classroom

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has reassured panicking principals about plans to let the department have more influence over classrooms, saying her aim was to strike the right balance between school freedom and support.

Principals said they were "shocked and distressed" when the minister said on Saturday that she was unhappy with the way the Local Schools, Local Decisions policy had removed the levers the government needed to address school underperformance.

Secretary of the Department of Education Mark Scott (left) and the Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell (right) at the NSW Budget Estimates on Tuesday. Credit:Kate Geraghty

She flagged reforms that would give the NSW Department of Education greater power to intervene when school results were poor. At a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday, she said she did not intend to punish principals.

"I'd like to look at ways that we can get a better balance between intervention and support where it's needed, not in a punitive way," she said. "I'd like to make some improvements to the policy. There will be consultation with the sector.