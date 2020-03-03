Minister promises she won't punish schools in pursuit of 'balance' in the classroom

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has reassured panicking principals about plans to let the department have more influence over classrooms, saying her aim was to strike the right balance between school freedom and support.
Principals said they were "shocked and distressed" when the minister said on Saturday that she was unhappy with the way the Local Schools, Local Decisions policy had removed the levers the government needed to address school underperformance.
She flagged reforms that would give the NSW Department of Education greater power to intervene when school results were poor. At a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday, she said she did not intend to punish principals.
"I'd like to look at ways that we can get a better balance between intervention and support where it's needed, not in a punitive way," she said. "I'd like to make some improvements to the policy. There will be consultation with the sector.
"This is trying to get that right balance between autonomy and support, making sure that we appreciate and understand that principals know their school community. There are some schools where I do think we need to provide extra support."
Ms Mitchell's flagged partial rollback of the policy - details of which are yet to be announced - has split the sector. Principals are angry, but the NSW Teachers Federation wants it scrapped.
Her announcement came little more than a week after Premier Gladys Berejiklian signalled a plan to give schools more guidance on "best practice" teaching methods.
Ms Mitchell said the reforms would focus on improving under-performing schools.
"We know there are school communities [that] are similar, we see great results in one school and not the other," she said.
"Finding ways to share that evidence, share that data, have that broader clear reform, to make sure we are implementing best practice programs."
The principals' associations on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they were concerned about Ms Mitchell's announcement.
They said schools were highly accountable for their actions.
But the head of the Primary Principals Association said the tools supplied by the department to help schools implement the Local Schools, Local Decisions reforms were poor.
“To create LSLD, the department gutted teaching and learning support for schools and gave us systems that stymied effective decision-making,” said the association's president Phil Seymour.
The joint statement said it was "critical that principals retain the ability to determine which resources, strategies and programs are best able to meet the particular needs of our students and communities."
