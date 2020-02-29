Mardi Gras wraps up with a joyous and glittery street party

For the sparkly and saucy drag queen DJ Kitty Glitter, without the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras there would be no Kitty. “I’ve been involved with Mardi Gras every year for the past 30 years, so it’s got a great meaning to me,” says the Sydney performer. “Kitty Glitter was born out of Mardi Gras. The first year I went I was just mesmerised by the sheer enormity of the party. The next year I volunteered as a male dancer and I did the shows every year after that. I was hooked.”

Drag queen Kitty Glitter is DJing at the closing party for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Kitty Glitter came into being in 1997 when she entered a talent quest and took out the top prize for her first-ever performance. Then in 2006, she moved behind the decks and has since toured internationally with career highlights including DJing a private party for Lady Gaga and an Elton John fundraiser.

“When I started DJing there were only a few of us [drag queens] doing it,” she says. “But having that element of glamour and something shiny to look at while you’re dancing is always fun.”

Kitty Glitter is one of the names on the line-up for today’s Laneway, the sold-out closing event for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. This year’s street party is headlined by Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar and also features sets from Corey Craig, Danu Lynch and Jawbreakers. While Kitty Glitter never plans her playlist beforehand, she says punters can expect uplifting vocal house, plenty of pop divas and a few surprise disco flourishes.

“We’re going to be shutting the party down,” she says. “Life gets tough, so I know people go out to escape all of that. If they’re coming to my house to party, they’re going to feel love and joy.”

Laneway, 2-11pm, The Beresford, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills, $77.75-$93.60, mardigras.org.au