Maps key to criminal trial of former NSW ministers

Having been asked to clear everything from the witness box, a large bundle wrapped in clear plastic was placed in front of the witness. Inside was a manila folder containing key pieces of evidence central to the criminal trial of two former NSW mining ministers.
In his third day in the witness box Brad Mullard, one the state’s leading coal experts and a former senior bureaucrat, unwrapped the plastic to examine two maps his staff had drawn up of the Mt Penny area in the Bylong Valley, near Mudgee in NSW.
One of the maps detailed confidential information about large potential coal resources in the area, which just happened to be the location of the family farm of former mining minister Eddie Obeid.
The two former ministers Ian Macdonald, 70, and Obeid, 76, along with his Moses Obeid, 50, have pleaded not guilty over their involvement in an allegedly rigged government tender process which resulted in the awarding of a coal exploration licence at Mt Penny, which eventually delivered the Obeid family $30 million with the promise of another $30 million.
The court has heard Eddie Obeid and Ian Macdonald met on May 8, 2008. The following day Macdonald ordered his department to find out about coal resources at Mt Penny.
Mr Mullard, a former chief coal geologist, told the court he had never heard of Mt Penny. He said there was confusion and uncertainty in his office as to “exactly where Mt Penny was.”
Once it was located in the Bylong Valley, the minister was informed that the area contained significant coal resources.
Five days later, the minister’s office asked for more information about how much coal there was. “We need it ASAP,” emailed Jamie Gibson, the minister’s deputy chief of staff.
A briefing document, dated June 3, 2008, was prepared for the minister. It urged that the Mt Penny area not be the subject of a coal allocation tender. Further exploration needed to be undertaken to determine just how large the coal resource was.
Mr Mullard explained that large resources attracted huge upfront fees from the big mining companies. Two other exploration licences at Caroona and Watermark had attracted initial fees of $91 million and $276 million respectively. Mr Mullard explained that the NSW taxpayers could be deprived of millions of dollars in revenue if the department rushed into an allocation without knowing the extent of the coal resource.
On June 4, Mr Mullard said Macdonald had a meeting in which the minister instructed him to identify more small areas to be included for a coal exploration licence tender. Macdonald also wanted bigger copies of the maps, which included the two Mt Penny maps.
Mr Mullard did as requested and the larger maps were hand-delivered to the minister’s office the next day. The Crown’s case is that on or after June 5, Macdonald provided those very same maps to the Obeid family.
Macdonald is also alleged to have directed that the large area depicting coal in the Bylong Valley be reduced to a small area, knowing the Obeid’s farm was in the proposed smaller exploration area. Further, he ordered only minor companies be invited to tender for the smaller exploration licences.
The trial continues.
Kate McClymont is an investigative journalist at The Sydney Morning Herald.