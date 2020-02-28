Maps key to criminal trial of former NSW ministers

Having been asked to clear everything from the witness box, a large bundle wrapped in clear plastic was placed in front of the witness. Inside was a manila folder containing key pieces of evidence central to the criminal trial of two former NSW mining ministers.

In his third day in the witness box Brad Mullard, one the state’s leading coal experts and a former senior bureaucrat, unwrapped the plastic to examine two maps his staff had drawn up of the Mt Penny area in the Bylong Valley, near Mudgee in NSW.

One of the maps detailed confidential information about large potential coal resources in the area, which just happened to be the location of the family farm of former mining minister Eddie Obeid.

Brad Mullard, the former director of the minerals division in the Department of Primary Industries. Credit:Glen McCurtayne

The two former ministers Ian Macdonald, 70, and Obeid, 76, along with his Moses Obeid, 50, have pleaded not guilty over their involvement in an allegedly rigged government tender process which resulted in the awarding of a coal exploration licence at Mt Penny, which eventually delivered the Obeid family $30 million with the promise of another $30 million.