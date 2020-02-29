Lox in a Box review: Fresh bagels with a schmear of fun

Inside, behind a counter where orders are freshly made, shelves are stacked with the dapper Lox in a Box pizza-style cardboard boxes featuring a cute winking and saluting salmon (not in socks). They’re for Lox in a Box’s seven-day delivery bagel service, catering for groups, and delivering across Sydney. The service has a six-bagel minimum order and pre-made or build-your-own options

We’ve fronted up in person for three bagels - the hot salt beef bagel (with corned beef, dill pickles and yellow mustard), the classic lox bagel (salmon, herb schmear, sliced tomato, capers and onions) and the Bubba (a bagel with cream cheese and salmon, for kids). A vegetarian bagel is also available. The smiling man suggests adding a babka scroll, a sweet yeast bread that resembles a cinnamon scroll, and a filter coffee using Reuben Hills beans.

The hot salt beef bagel with a side of chips and gherkins from Lox in a Box. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer

On a warm Sunday in this sprawling beach suburb, things are hectically low-key. Construction work narrows the footpath, temporarily fencing off benches shaded by a paperbark tree where people usually sit to eat their coriander seed, peppercorn and yellow mustard-cured lox bagels, each served in little white baskets with dill pickles and salty crisps.

Around the corner, footpaths jammed with glossy cars parked over driveways and grass verges frame lolling backpackers in bikinis leaning on front-steps shielding their international FaceTime calls from the sun. Peeling 1930s apartment blocks are ringed by surfboards, straggling dandelions and beer cartons.