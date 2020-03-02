Labor warns proposal to cut Sydney buses is evidence of privatisation plan
Labor has warned that a secret proposal to dissolve up to 16 bus routes in Sydney’s east is evidence the government is attempting to streamline the service ahead of privatisation.
A leaked draft Transport for NSW document obtained by the Herald revealed that more than a dozen buses servicing Coogee, Maroubra and Sydney’s south could be cut to make way for the new light rail.
While Transport for NSW executives insisted the report - which was marked “sensitive” - was a draft and final decisions were months away, the opposition seized on the leak as proof the government was working to cut down the service ahead of its slated franchising.
Labor member for Coogee Marjorie O’Neill said the government had not been “clean or transparent” over its plans for the eastern suburbs bus network.
“This is also about streamlining the bus services so they can privatise them,” Ms O’Neill said on Monday.
She said forcing commuters onto the new CBD light rail, which has faced criticism over its speed and reliability, was “disastrous” for the eastern suburbs.
The NSW government is working to “franchise” regions seven (north-western suburbs), eight (northern beaches) and nine (eastern beaches), with a private operator likely to be selected later this year.
Bus drivers and maintenance staff will be offered a two-year job guarantee with the future private operator, according to the government, which has said the new model presents “better use of taxpayers’ dollars”.
Transport for NSW chief operating officer Howard Collins said the community would be consulted before any wholesale changes to the eastern suburbs bus network, which would likely occur after the second stage of the light rail is open later this month.
“With a 30 per cent increase in capacity during the morning peak for services with light rail coming on board, there will be changes but we haven’t decided where and when,” Mr Collins said.
Mr Collins said the light rail, which takes about 40 to 45 minutes to travel between Randwick and Circular Quay, was still bedding down. He expects the service to transport between 50,000 to 60,000 people per day by the time it is fully operational.
However Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary David Babineau said revelations of the government's plans for the eastern suburbs bus network showed it was letting “political directives get in the way of good infrastructure”.
“It’s disappointing once again that we have a case of what looks to be political interference in what should be a really objective process of bedding down public transport and doing the right thing by the community,” Mr Babineau said. “When you go around creating black holes for ‘on demand’, when you go around denuding bus services on purpose to funnel people for commercial gain onto a light rail, well then you’ve got problems.”
While he said it made sense to make changes where the light rail and buses doubled up, the move to funnel commuters onto the light rail was “irresponsible”.
Meanwhile, a Change.org petition was created on Monday to keep the 891 and 893 services to the University of NSW, with more than 1000 signatures by 6pm. “By axing these convenient bus services in favour of putting a sluggish, infrequent light rail service, the government has failed to properly listen to, or consult, its people,” the petition said.