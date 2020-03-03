In the Herald: March 4, 1953

Another six Sydney diphtheria suspects

Parramatta ambulance took six children from the Merrylands housing settlement with symptoms of diphtheria to the Prince Henry Hospital, Little Bay. Sixteen suspected diphtheria cases had been reported in the Parramatta-Merrylands district in the past six days. An officer of the Health Department said yesterday that 58 cases of diphtheria had been notified to the department so far that year. Last year only four cases were reported.

Dismissing ‘thieves and boozers’

The Minister for Supply, Mr. H. Beale, said that the stores and transport section of his department was being rid of “thieves, boozers, and no-hopers who have been spoiling the job for honest people” in a statement about dismissals from the Botany workshops of the Department of Supply. Mr. Beale said that some 30 men had been discharged, 21 of the cases were at Botany, the others at Rozelle, Woolloomooloo, Bunnerong and St Marys.

NSW bread only fair, but not worst

The Director of the Bread Institute, Mr. E. Bond, said that New South Wales bread was “fair” but it was not the worst in Australia, with the quality of bread dependent upon the quality of the wheat from which the flour was made, with Canadian wheat superior to Australia’s. Queensland had the best bread, followed by South Australia, which was “quite good,” and then N.S.W. Western Australia, Victoria and Tasmania all had worse bread than N.S.W.