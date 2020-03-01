How we can build the collaboration needed between 'typical' and 'special education' teachers

A newly graduated classroom teacher has an overwhelming task ahead of them. Australia is a culturally diverse nation, and schools are seeing greater participation of students with Indigenous heritage, different faiths, and special education needs.

Those special needs range from developmental impairments and disabilities to disadvantages that influence the development of communicative and social competence, cognitive ability, or literacy and numeracy.

A novice typical classroom teacher, however, commonly completes just one unit in "inclusive education" during their undergraduate study. With this training, it is unrealistic to expect them to cater for the range of diversity found in an average inclusive classroom.

In education, "inclusion" is frequently confused with earlier concepts of mainstreaming and integration. The deficit model, which describes the system’s tendency to focus on student weaknesses such as learning disability or cognitive impairment, has long led to tensions between "typical" and special education teachers.